Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 476 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Boeing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,134,000 after buying an additional 190,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,815. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

