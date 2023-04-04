Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,665.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,677.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,492.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,134.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

