Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.72.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $130.48. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Boston Properties by 216,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1,409.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 313,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,195,000 after buying an additional 292,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.