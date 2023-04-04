Brady Co. (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 28th

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Brady has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Brady Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BRC opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brady by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Brady by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

