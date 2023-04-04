Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Stock Performance

Braskem Company Profile

NYSE:BAK opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

