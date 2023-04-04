Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRZE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

