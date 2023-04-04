Brickley Wealth Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 270.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

