Brickley Wealth Management Has $18.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

