Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Amedisys worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,601,000 after buying an additional 123,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $103,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $173.66.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

