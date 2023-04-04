Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 3.0 %
JJSF opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.90.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JJSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
