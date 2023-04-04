Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 214 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Ziff Davis makes up approximately 1.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ziff Davis worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,861,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

