Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 443 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.86%.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Further Reading

