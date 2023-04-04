Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 721 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $613.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

