BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

