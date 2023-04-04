British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,811.50

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,811.50 ($34.92) and last traded at GBX 2,813.50 ($34.94), with a volume of 2912577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,872.50 ($35.67).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.92) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,788 ($47.04).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,057.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,223.19. The company has a market cap of £63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 7,910.96%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($125,204.92). In other news, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($125,204.92). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($39.37) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($15,432.69). Insiders have acquired 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,831 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

