Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) PT at $15.33

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

ARIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.16 million, a PE ratio of 397.70 and a beta of 2.04. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 1,800.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

