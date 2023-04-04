Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $6.36

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Viant Technology Price Performance

DSP opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.22. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viant Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 116,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 277.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

