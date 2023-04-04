Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $6.36

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Viant Technology Price Performance
DSP opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.22. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
