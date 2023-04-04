Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $205.93, but opened at $210.15. Loop Capital now has a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $208.81, with a volume of 137,492 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.