Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Cactus makes up 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

