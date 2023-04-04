Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.15. 301,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,258. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $242.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

