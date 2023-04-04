Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $286.52. The stock had a trading volume of 407,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $290.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.41 and its 200 day moving average is $243.54. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

