Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.



