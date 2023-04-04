Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,372,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816,016. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

