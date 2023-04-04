Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.14. 458,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.