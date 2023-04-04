Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $14.75 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 134,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,747,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHV stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,776. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
