Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,256,528. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

