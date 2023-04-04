Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,528,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $210.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day moving average of $207.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $241.31.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

