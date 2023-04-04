Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.06% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,281,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.63. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.06.

(Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.