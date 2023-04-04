Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 260,376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 282,419 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,803,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 179,741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,558,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares during the period.

VVR stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

