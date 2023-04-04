Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 246,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,039,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 332,739 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

