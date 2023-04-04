Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 4,542 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

