Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 7,565 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Fluor accounts for about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 393,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 168,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

