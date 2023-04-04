Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $8,006,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $230.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

