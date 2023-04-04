Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Price Target to $6.00

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Thorne HealthTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of THRN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 77,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,354. The company has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

