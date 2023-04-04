Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Price Target to $6.00

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Thorne HealthTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.
Thorne HealthTech Price Performance
Shares of THRN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 77,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,354. The company has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
