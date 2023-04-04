Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

