Cardano Hits Market Cap of $13.78 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.78 billion and $392.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.09 or 0.06682947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,754,508,420 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.