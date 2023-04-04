Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for approximately 0.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned approximately 0.23% of Carvana worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,604,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 6,756,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,027,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

