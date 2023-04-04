Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 7,715 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises about 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.06% of Crocs worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Activity

Crocs Stock Performance

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,696. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. Crocs’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.