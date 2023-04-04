Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires Shares of 8,200 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 647,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

