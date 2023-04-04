Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $289,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

