Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $2.37 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 388,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

