Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 211 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 288,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.60. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

