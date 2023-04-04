Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) CEO Buys $4,278,034.50 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,600. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

