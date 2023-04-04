Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $227.00

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $227.00 and last traded at $226.15, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.14.

About Christian Dior

(Get Rating)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.