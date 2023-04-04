CIBC Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.11.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Trading Down 3.3 %

CS stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 942,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,735. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.