Clarius Group LLC Has $44.02 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $378.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.88. The stock has a market cap of $282.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $420.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

