Clarius Group LLC Sells 10,472 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average is $226.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $293.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.