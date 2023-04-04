Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Clearfield Price Performance

CLFD opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

