Cobak Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $54.33 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $54.33 million and $8.58 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,198,953 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

