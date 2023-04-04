Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

